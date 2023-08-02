Michael Conlan Splits with Adam Booth

Michael Conlan will have a new man in his corner for his latest world title charge.

The two-time world title challenger has revealed he has split from Adam Booth after his knockout defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez.

The Olympic medal winner joined Booth’s Gym in 2018 when he returned home from America where he had been working under Manny Robles.

Booth, who guided Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett to world title wins, helped the Belfast star reach world level but ultimately couldn’t add a third Irish world champion to his resume.

The Dark Lord’s Irish interest is now reduced to just Kurt Walker, as Conlan revealed after the Feile Fight Night press conference that he had moved away from the respected coach.

The world title hopeful, who has on more than one occasion taken the blame for his world title defeats, revealed it was an amicable parting of ways.

Speaking to respected boxing journalist David Mohan Conlan said: “I don’t blame anybody, but I’m doing a big shake-up at the minute around how I’m moving forward.

“It’s a fresh start with a fresh set-up and we’ll look at the best options. Possibly Miami, possibly England and possibly the same gym with a different coach.

“I’ve already spoken (with Booth) and we ended it amicably. I’m not pointing fingers or blaming anybody, but I just need something different.”

The World Championships gold medal winner, who is due to return to the ring in December, will now take his time picking who to work with moving forward.

“I like the Cuban coaches: Pedro Díaz, Jorge Rubio. I’ve been speaking to Buddy McGirt as well and will go over to see him next week in England and do a few days to see what he is like, but I don’t think I’ll have it nailed down in the next month or so anyway.

“I’m not just going to try one coach and go ‘that’s it’ as I did that at the start of my career with Manny (Robles). I don’t regret that, but then I probably should have shopped around a lot more, so we’ll see.”