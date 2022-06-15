Michael Conlan shares the All Irish fight he wants on his undercard

Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] likes the idea of a Ray Moylette [12(5)-2(1)] versus Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] fight so much that he wants it on his undercard.

The recent world title challenger tops a Belfast bill on August 6 and faces a tougher than usual return from defeat against Miguel Marriaga [30(26)-5(1)] at the SSE Arena.

The Olympic medal winner’s focus is on fighting and what needs to be done in the ring – but as part of Conlan Boxing, who co-promote the card with Top Rank, he has a vested interest in the undercard and says the Belfast – Mayo fight appeals.

‘The Public Nuisance’ suggested a fight between two former Irish internationals and senior champions after seeing ‘Sugar Ray’ call out Tyrone McKenna recently and planting the seed may have just worked.

It’s believed Conlan Boxing have a different fight lined up for ‘The Mighty Celt’ on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card, so McComb Moylette is one the World Championship gold medal winner would like on his undercard.

“I seen an all-Irish fight which I would love to put on. A fight that would be fantastic is Ray Moylette versus Sean McComb. I seen Ray calling Tyrone McKenna out for the undercard of Katie Taylor but I could put him in Belfast for Sean,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com when discussing the undercard.

The Belfast feather confirmed Conlan Boxing duo Kieran Molloy and Kurt Walker will appear, Padraig McCrory has been confirmed and will fight former world champion Marco Antonio Periban on the bill.

Irish-boxing.com understand’s Paddy Donovan will also populate the Conlan topped card.