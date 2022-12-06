Michael Conlan shares March world title plan

Michael Conlan [17(8)-1(1)] has Belfast March world title plans.

The featherweight faces a tough test at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, when he takes on former two weight five time European champion Karim Guerfi [31(9)-6(4)] on top of a stacked card.

The Olympic medal winner goes into the fight already knowing the who, the when and the where of his next fight, providing he wins, and is very hopeful when it comes to the what for.

Conlan Boxing plan to put the Belfast name on top of a Belfast card in March, have an opponent in place and are hoping to get the fight they have lined up ratified for a world title.

The Adam Booth trained fighter explained as much when telling Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Sounds that he would still love to avenge his Nottingham defeat to Leigh Wood.

“I’d love a rematch [with Wood] but I think it’s very unlikely it happens, through no fault of my own,” said Conlan.

“I’d take it in the morning but I hope to fight for a world title again in March. We have a big fight lined up and hopefully it’s for a world title at the SSE,” he adds before reflecting on further on the dramatic Wood reverse.

“It’s the first time I was knocked out, the first time ever on the canvas and it was hard to take.

“I believe I lost that fight myself. It was down to some little mistakes I made throughout and just fatigue at the end.

“I was probably throwing too many punches when I didn’t need to but it’s been a great learning curve.

“I can fix a few little things we believe we were doing wrong throughout the fight.

“It’s taught me a lot about myself as a fighter and where I want to get to. I was very confident and self assured and it probably humbled me a little bit.

“It didn’t knock my confidence though and the next fight I took [the unanimous points decision over Colombian Marriaga] proved that. That win reassured me I’m still ready to win a world title.”

If the March plans come to fruition it would mean home advantage in a world title fight for the popular talent, something he would delight in.

“If you asked me now where do I want my world title fight, I’d definitely say the SSE,” said Conlan.

“I’ve fought at Madison Square Garden and that has become my home from home, but my last few fights at the SSE have been really special and the atmosphere created there is second to none,” the 31-year-old continued.

“It is a complete cauldron and that experience makes me want to keep fighting there. To have that home support behind you is special.”