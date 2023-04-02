Michael Conlan says May 20th will be Saint Katie’s Day

Michael Conlan believes May 20 will become ‘St Katie’s’ Day.

The Belfast fighter says Katie Taylor is the ‘closest person to a saint’ he has ever met and he is delighted to see her secure her homecoming.

Taylor’s fellow London 2012 Olympic medal winner isn’t too pleased he won’t be able to make it to Dublin to watch the undisputed lightweight champion of the world fight Chantelle Cameron – as he has a world title fight of his own to concern himself with – but is confident he’ll be celebrating with the entire nation that Saturday night.

“I am half devastated as I would love to have been there. I think the atmosphere there will be absolutely crazy,” he said at the press conference to officially announce his May 27 shot at IBF world champion Luis Alberto Lopez.

“Katie is a national treasure, a national hero. Every single person in Ireland will be wishing her to win, me included.

“She is the closest person to a saint that I have ever met, to be honest. And I am really looking forward to seeing her do it, and I believe she can.”

Conlan is another to point out that the Cameron fight is a tougher fight than the initially proposed Amanda Serrano bout.

“It is a tough fight and, in my opinion, it is the toughest fight she could take. I believe it is tougher than Amanda Serrano,” Conlan added.

“But I believe that being at home, and her dream of fighting at home, that she will grab it with both hands and win.”