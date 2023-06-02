Michael Conlan ready for ‘honest conversations’ about his future

Michael Conlan was non-comital on his future after last week’s world title defeat.

The popular Belfast talent failed in his attempt to add his name to the list of Irish world champions at the SSE Arena on May 27.

Much like Chantelle Cameron did the week previous, Luis Alberto Lopez came to Ireland and ruined the world title party, stopping the Olympic gold medal winner after an all-action five rounds and much to the dismay of the sold-out arena.

However, unlike his former Irish teammate and London Olympic medal winner, Katie Taylor, Ireland’s only male World Championships gold medal winner wasn’t full of rematch or comeback stronger talk post his reverse.

Speaking after the defeat, Conlan said:

“I have some decisions to make. I’m just going to go away, take my time before I decide to do anything. Should I fight, finish or whatever I’ve got to think about that and have a real honest conversation with myself and my team.”

The Top Rank fighter still has the ability to compete at world level and there are plenty well-respected judges of talent who argue he is still world title capable. The 31-year-old younger brother of Jamie Conlan, who retired at a similar age after his defeat in a world title fight at the same venue, was speaking through a prisim of disappointment and may be in a more positive frame of mind since, but retirement was in his thoughts in the immediate aftermath of defeat.

“It’s been a long one [my career in boxing]. Long enough and I haven’t reached the level of professional boxing I believe my ability could have. Some people’s route to world titles are harder than others. Timing and everything else comes into the equation, but unfortunately, it hasn’t played out how I wanted it to, but there is still time if I decide to stay on – not loads of time but time – but it’s still a conversation I need to have with myself and my team.”

Reflecting on the bout itself the Belfast fighter suggested he fought the wrong fight tactically.

“Look how I started: aggressive, and when do I start aggressive? That was nothing to do with Lopez, was myself and how I approached things,” Conlan added.

“I don’t know why, but all down to me and the mistakes I initially made within those first few seconds. That was ultimately the downfall.”