Kevin Cronin could take a bite out of the Big Apple this March.

The Kerry fighter’s first fight under the management of Conlan Boxing could play out at Madison Square Garden.

Conlan Boxing CEO, Jamie Conlan, revealed his brother and Cronin’s new manager, Michael Conlan is working to get the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ on 360 Promotions St Patrick’s weekend fight night.

Cork’s Callum Walsh tops a bill at Madison Square Garden’s Theater, a venue Conlan owned in a round St Paddy’s Day in his Top Rank days, on March 15.

Jamie Conlan told Boxing Ticket’s NI that two-time world title challenger, Conlan is in talks with Tom Loeffler re getting Cronin onto the card.

“I think Mick is working on something with Tom Loeffler and trying to get him in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day and if that’s not doable we’ll probably look at doing something here, the Callum Walsh card,” Conlan explained to Boxing Tickets NI.

“I’m not sure where he [Michael] is with it at this moment in time, but I definitely know him as well as Sal [Federico] who runs the Garden, Michael’s contacted them to get Kevin on that so it would be good, it would be fantastic.”

Feargal McCrory already provides further Irish interest to Walsh’s return to the Garden and if Cronin is added it would mean UFC Fight Pass coverage.

Plus with 360 Promotions and the UFC looking to promote Walsh in Cork this year forging a connection wouldn’t be a bad thing for the ticket seller from the neighboring county.

Cronin had been linked with an Irish title fight with Craig McCarthy but that seems to have fallen by the wayside. Interestingly enough New York raised Galway born, Harley Burke and Emmet Brennan had discussed a super middleweight meeting in the city in and around March. That could now be an interesting clash for the ‘Kingdom Warrior’?