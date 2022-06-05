Michael Conlan plans to get straight back in the world title mix

Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] is confident he will go straight back into the world title mix once he secures victory in Belfast this summer.

Conlan this week confirmed he will take on three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga [30(26)-5(1)] at the SSE Arena on August 6.

The fight will be his first since his dramatic defeat in a WBA regular world title fight with Leigh Wood – and he believes once he returns to winning ways he will be in the frame for a second tilt.

““I’m very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast,” Conlan said. “Miguel is a great fighter, and together we’ll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena. This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I’m relishing the task at hand.”

Marriaga has been in with some big names and talented punchers and has competed at a higher level than the Olympic medal winner.

At 35 he may not be in his prime but it’s a more than respectable return fight and a dangerous one according to the fighter’s big brother and manager Jamie Conlan.

The CEO of Conlan Boxing: “The road back for Michael starts with Miguel Marriaga. Miguel is a dangerous man and one of the biggest punchers in the division who has mixed it up at the very top. August 6 will be another electric night in the city in what is becoming an annual Irish boxing tradition with Michael’s fight night at the Féile festival. The goal remains the same. Michael Conlan will be Ireland’s next world champion.”

“There is no place like home, and we are thrilled that Mick will get another chance to perform in front of the tremendous Belfast fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With a win over a solid opponent like Marriaga, he’ll once again be contending for a featherweight world title in short order.”