Michael Conlan goes cryptic about his future and hits out at trolls

Michael Conlan is adamant he won’t let his defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez define his career.

The Belfast star was stopped by the Mexican in an SSE Arena-hosted world title fight just over a week ago, meaning he failed in his attempt to put his name on the list of Irish world champions for the second time.

It’s a defeat that really hurt the Top Rank name and left him pondering his future. However, it’s not a result that will define him or his career.

Speaking on social media declared as much, stating: “One bad night won’t define a lifetime of work.”

Post defeat to Lopez, the younger brother of former world title challenger Jamie Conlan said he would take time to consider his future with many suggesting that the social media post is the two-time world title challenger claiming he will fight on, although there has been no official confirmation as to his next move.

Regardless of his plans or the result of his most recent fight, Conlan remains on course to go down and an Irish boxing legend. His amateur innings alone may be enough to secure his status as an all-time Irish great.

As well as winning bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, Conlan is Ireland’s first and only male elite amateur world champion, won European gold, and also celebrated Commonwealth Games success.

His reaction post-Rio 2016 robbery also had a wider positive impact on the amateur sport as a whole and he’s a key member of Conlan Boxing, who guide the careers of the likes of Padraig McCrory, Tyrone McKenna, Lewis Crocker, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy.

Conlan also appeared to respond to some of the over-the-top criticism he has received online post the defeat.

He posted a video of Dave Chappelle saying: “When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice. Nothing feels better to a coward than to watch a brave guy fall.”