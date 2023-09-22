Michael Conlan Gives Coach Update

Like a football manager with options, Michael Conlan faces a welcome selection dilemma.

The featherweight world title hopeful flew to Florida earlier this month as his search for a new coach picked up pace.

The Belfast man, who amicably parted ways with Adam Booth after world title defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez, spent time with three well known coaches while in LA, trying out Buddy McGirt, Jorge Rubio and Pedro Diaz.

Which one of the three he’ll end up working at remains to be decided – but the Olympic medal winner has revealed one of two Cubans or the American will be in his corner when he makes a third world title push.

“It was very good, I really enjoyed it and I’ll definitely be picking one of the three,” said Conlan when speaking to the Irish News.

“It was what I hoped it would be.”

The fact things went well in Florida suggests Conlan may top the Conlan Boxing bill scheduled for Belfast and December 2.

Speaking before they travelled to Miami to explore fresh training regime options, Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com that a smooth trip to America would give the team confidence to explore European title options.

If the only Irish male to win World Amateur Championship gold had to continue his coach search he would have most likely returned on a card abroad in a less challenging fight.