Michael Conlan Fought Seven Rounds With Unusual Boxing Injury

Not an injury you usually associate with boxing but one Michael Conlan suffered in the Feile ring and had to contend with for seven rounds.

The Belfast fighter revealed he pulled his hamstring during the fifth round of his intense fight with TJ Doheny.

Conlan didn’t appear hamstrung by the hamstring tear. The Olympic medal winner’s ability to move didn’t look affected and the injury certainly didn’t have a dramatic impact on what was the best performance of his career.

Indeed he never really looked in danger of losing a competitive world-level all-Irish fight – and left the Falls Park with the WBA interim world title, as well as a grade 2 hamstring tear.

Speaking online the fighter who is now on holiday and adamant he needs to have some family time said:

“No running on holiday for me, got a scan yesterday and it seems I’ve suffered a grade 2 tear on my hamstring from the fight, I remember it happening around round 5!”

No running on holiday for me, got a scan yesterday and it seems I’ve suffered a grade 2 tear on my hamstring from the fight, I remember it happening around round 5! Anyway happy Thursday folks 😅🌞 pic.twitter.com/yskdOK0sfd — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 12, 2021