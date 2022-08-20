Mexican Veteran Next for World Ranked Connor Coyle

NABA middleweight champion Connor Coyle [16(7)-0] returns in non-title action next month.

The Derry fighter will face rugged veteran Silverio Ortiz Saturday, September 17 at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL.

In his most recent bout, Coyle defeated crafty contender Antonio Todd to capture the NABA belt, a title the likes of Andy Lee and Spike O’Sullivan used to progress to big fights.

A next-level clash was expected particularly after the Jim McLaughlin-trained middle secured a #10 world ranking with the WBA. However, it looks like keep busy action for the 160lbs talent.

Coyle lives part-time in Pinellas Park, FL, takes on Mexican Ortiz over eight rounds and so far no title is on the line.

Fighting out of Yucatan, Mexico, Ortiz’ professional ledger is 37-31 with 18 KO’s. He has been a pro for more than two decades and battled many champions and contenders including Jorge Paez, Steve Forbes, David Diaz, Hernan Ngoudjo, Humberto Soto, Pablo Cano, Radzhab Butaev and Charles Conwell.

﻿He’s also scored big victories over Daniel Seda (20-1-1), Mian Hussain (16-0), Armando Robles (24-1-2) and Mahonri Montes (25-0-1).

However, ‘Chamaco III’, 39, last recorded victory in 2018 and has only two wins since 2016. The fact he has only been stopped seven times suggests he should take the Irish fighter rounds but Coyle will be a strong favourite going into the fight. Get through this one and his promoter claims its big fight time.

“I’m glad we’ve got Connor’s opponent locked in,” said Coyle’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Ortiz is a very tough veteran who’s beaten several good fighters, so Connor cannot take him lightly! If everything goes according to plan on September 17, we’ll be moving onto bigger fights.”