Team Ireland Medical Officers named for Tokyo Olympic Games

After a robust selection process, the Olympic Federation of Ireland have named the medical officers who will support the Team Ireland athletes in Tokyo next year.

The experienced professionals include Dr Alan Rankin as Deputy Chief Medical Officer and MO for the pre-games training camp in Fukoroi. Dr Suzi Clarke and Dr George Fuller will be based in Tokyo while Dr Frank O’Leary will lead the medical support in Sapporo.

The one thing that OFI wanted with this selection process was for a seamless transition for fighters from their regular training and competition environment to the Olympics. The support team selected topped the list of the best professionals available to help with this transition.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jim O’Donovan is satisfied with these appointments as the athletes will be working with experienced and trusted professionals with whom they are familiar with.

“Tokyo will provide a number of medical challenges and I am confident our doctors will fit into our multi-disciplinary team seamlessly with a number of them working alongside our athletes and staff already. I am confident the knowledge, experience and expertise we have now within our medical team will ensure Team Ireland athletes are fully prepared and will help them achieve their goals.”

Dr Alan Rankin is a consultant in sports medicine based in Belfast with more than 20 years of experience working in high performance and Olympic sports with previous experience in the Rio and London games.

Dr Suzi Clarke will be supporting the hockey team and other sports. She is a consultant in sports medicine in Dublin and has professional and Olympic sports experience with the London games standing out.

Dr George Fuller will be supporting the rowing team and other sports-based out of Tokyo. Dr Fuller has been a GP in practice for 14 years based in Cork and has supported the Rowing Ireland High-Performance Programme for 11 years. He has been to multiple Olympic games throughout his professional career.

Dr Frank O’Leary will lead the medical support for the marathon and walks team. He was medical officer for Team Ireland at the Baku European Youth Olympic Festival 2019. He has also supported the Irish International Rugby as team doctor.

Team Ireland is definitely in safe hands with these professionals on board for the upcoming Olympic Games and hopefully they can have an impact on the medals count.