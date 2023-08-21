Medals Continue to Mount – Team Ireland Win FOUR MORE European Schools Medals

Team Ireland increased their European Schools Championships medal haul to a massive TEN in Slovenia today.

Four of the five fighters in action on day five had their hands raised and secured bronze at the very least .

Stepping onto the podium were Sophie Lawlor, Jason Donoghue, John Ward and Jake Fitzgerald.

Ruth Dossen was also in action but couldn’t find passage past a very good English boxer.

Sophie Lawlor got the day off to the perfect start. The Wexford CBS took on and beat IBAC boxer, Bara Rosyvkova to gain 54kg bronze following a 5-0 decision – the judges scored the bout 29:27, 30:26, 30:26, 30:27, 30:25.

In the 50kg Jason Donoghue defeated Romania’s Lazar Adely-Petrisor to double the days hardware tally. The Olympic L boxer with an impressive UD win – 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27.

Monivea’s John Ward won his medal fight 4-1 (28:29, 29:28, 28:29, 27:30, 28:29) over Georgia’s Saba Nebadze to earn a place on the 75kg podium.

90kg representative Jake Fitzgerald is also a medalist, following his 5-0 win over IBAG boxer, Leon Prekopuca. Judges scored the bout 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 29:28 in favour of the Dungarvan prospect.

It wasn’t to be for 51kg Ruth Dossen of Olympic Galway, who lost out to England’s Letitia McKee. The 5-0 decision (27:30, 27:30, 28:29, 27:30, 27:30) went to the English boxer.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

