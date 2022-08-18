MEDAL UPGRADES – Team Ireland secure NINE silver medals

Nine Team Ireland fighters traded in bronze for silver medals on a very successful day for Irish boxing in Turkey on Thursday.

12 Irish fighters were in action across a bumper semi-finals day at the European Schools Championships with no fewer than nine reaching the finals.

Ellen Winnie Joyce, Carley O’Herron, Elma Barry, Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Alanna O’Brien, Jamesie Casey, Christain Doyle and Brandon Geoghegan all took a step up the podium and fight for gold on Saturday.

The medal-laden day means Ireland has a collection of 15 medals, six bronze and nine silvers that could be upgraded to gold.

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, making her tournament debut at the semi-final stage, and opening boxing on Day Seven won through to the finals following a 5-0 win over home boxer Eyelm Ece Unlu. Judges scored the bout 27:30, 28: 29, 27: 30,, 27:30, 27: 30.

38kg Carley O’Herron boxed in Bout 4, against Ukraine’s Anehlelina Havryliak. Carley was also making her first appearance in the tournament, but will be back in action in the finals, following her 3-2 split decision win: 28:29, 27:30, 28:29, 29: 28, 29: 28.

40kg Elma Barry contested for a place in the finals against Greece’s Angeliki-Petroula Sdouga, and was similarly decisive in her 5-0 victory – 26:29, 25:30, 25: 30, 26: 29, 26: 29. A point was also deducted from her opponent.

42kg Abbey Molloy comes home from Turkey with bronze, following her semi final bout against Armenia’s Hamest Afrikyan – 28:29, 28:29, 26:30, 27: 30, 27: 30.

Two bouts later, 44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion met Azerbaijan’s Nasirli Banuchhichak. She has progressed to the finals, and at least a silver medal, following her 5-0 win. The judges scored the bout 26: 30, 27: 30, 25: 30, 27: 30, 25: 30.

In bout 10, 46kg Alanna O’Brien contested against Turkey’s Sude Naz Efil, and has also won at least a silver medal. She goes forward to the finals following a 4-1 split decision win. The final scores: 28:29, 27:30, 29:28, 28:29, 28:29

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon opened her account in Bout 4 of the evening session, against Croatia’s Lorena Horvat. She’ll come home with a bronze medal, following a 5-0 decision in favour of her opponent. The judges scored the bout 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27.

44kg Daniel Joyce was also back in action today, in Bout 10 of the evening session, against Italy’s Antony El Moeti. He comes home with a bronze medal, after a 4-1 split for the boxer in blue, and a point deducton. The final scores: 27:29, 27:29, 29:27, 26: 30, 27:29.

The Bout 11 contest at 46kg between Jamesie Casey and Azerbaijan’s Baghir Alimkhanli. That ended in an round 3 RSC, following a second standing count, in favour of the Team Ireland boxer, now assured of at least a silver medal.

In bout 14, 48kg Christian Doyle met Slovakia’s Sebastian Chocholacek, and was dominant from the first bell, recording a 5-0 win, on a scoreline of 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30. Christian has won at least a silver medal.

In bout 16, 50kg Brandon Geoghegan contested against Italy’s Mattia Turrin. There was a delay of over three minutes at the end of the bout, while the referee manually collected each judges scores and delivered them to the Chief Official. Geoghegan was declared the winner, but the scores weren’t visible.

63kg Broderick Adbuire boxed for the third consecutive day, this time against Germany’s Justin Kiz in Bout 23. He comes home with bronze following a 5-0 decision in favour of the German boxer – 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27. Also coming home with bronze medals are Richard Kiely (80kg) and Jordie Cooke (90kg).

Friday is a rest day at the European Schools Championship; all finals will be boxed on Saturday. The tournament is being streamed by the IBA and the EUBC on their respective YouTube channels.

Courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Dermot McDermott