Medal Upgrade – Harrington and O’Rourke fight for Strandja final spots

Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, and fellow Tokyo Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke, compete in separate Strandja finals today.

The last two Irish fighters left in the competition have already secured bronze medals at the very least and will vie for the chance to upgrade their hardware in Bulgaria today.

St Marys BC fighter, Harrington will meet Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko in bout 11 of Ring A’s afternoon session, while Aoife O’Rourke will contest against Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova in Bout 8 of Ring B’s afternoon session.

Boxing begins at midday, Irish time. The tournament is being streamed on the IBA’s YouTube channel.

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan