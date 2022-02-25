Medal Upgrade – Harrington and O’Rourke fight for Strandja final spots
Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, and fellow Tokyo Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke, compete in separate Strandja finals today.
The last two Irish fighters left in the competition have already secured bronze medals at the very least and will vie for the chance to upgrade their hardware in Bulgaria today.
St Marys BC fighter, Harrington will meet Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko in bout 11 of Ring A’s afternoon session, while Aoife O’Rourke will contest against Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova in Bout 8 of Ring B’s afternoon session.
Boxing begins at midday, Irish time. The tournament is being streamed on the IBA’s YouTube channel.
Team Ireland Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan