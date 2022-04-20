MEDAL UPGRADE – Cliona D’Arcy one win away from European Gold

Cliona D’Arcy is just one win away from European gold.

The Tobar Pheadair talent was fittingly brilliant as she brought another brilliant day for Irish boxing to a successful close.

D’Acry outclassed Weronika Maja Bochen of Poland over three rounds and her reward for putting on a boxing masterclass was a place in the 81kg European Youth Championships final.

The victory also means the Connaught competitor is guaranteed silver at the very least. The victory also increased Ireland’s medal haul to four silvers and four bronze, with D’Arcy, Bobbi Flood, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly all hopeful of swapping silver for gold come finals day.

Like D’Arcy Katie O’Keefe also fought in the evening session but suffered defeat to Jessica Vollmann of Germany. The decorated Cork talent was competitive in a tight and tense fight but ultimately came out second best in the 50kg semi.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill