MEDAL UPGRADE – Cliona D’Arcy one win away from European Gold
Cliona D’Arcy is just one win away from European gold.
The Tobar Pheadair talent was fittingly brilliant as she brought another brilliant day for Irish boxing to a successful close.
D’Acry outclassed Weronika Maja Bochen of Poland over three rounds and her reward for putting on a boxing masterclass was a place in the 81kg European Youth Championships final.
The victory also means the Connaught competitor is guaranteed silver at the very least. The victory also increased Ireland’s medal haul to four silvers and four bronze, with D’Arcy, Bobbi Flood, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly all hopeful of swapping silver for gold come finals day.
Like D’Arcy Katie O’Keefe also fought in the evening session but suffered defeat to Jessica Vollmann of Germany. The decorated Cork talent was competitive in a tight and tense fight but ultimately came out second best in the 50kg semi.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill