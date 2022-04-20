Amateur Headline News Latest News Pro News 

MEDAL UPGRADE – Cliona D’Arcy one win away from European Gold

Jonny Stapleton

Cliona D’Arcy is just one win away from European gold.

The Tobar Pheadair talent was fittingly brilliant as she brought another brilliant day for Irish boxing to a successful close.

D’Acry outclassed Weronika Maja Bochen of Poland over three rounds and her reward for putting on a boxing masterclass was a place in the 81kg European Youth Championships final.

The victory also means the Connaught competitor is guaranteed silver at the very least. The victory also increased Ireland’s medal haul to four silvers and four bronze, with D’Arcy, Bobbi Flood, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly all hopeful of swapping silver for gold come finals day.

Like D’Arcy Katie O’Keefe also fought in the evening session but suffered defeat to Jessica Vollmann of Germany. The decorated Cork talent was competitive in a tight and tense fight but ultimately came out second best in the 50kg semi.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

