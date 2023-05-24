Medal Haul – Team Ireland win Four Medals in Poland
Four Irish fighters added to Team Ireland’s medal haul at the Feliks Stamm tournament in Pultusk, Poland, today.
Grainne Walsh, Christopher O’Reilly, JP Hale and Eugene McKeever all won medals on a busy day for the amateurs. All four guaranteed themselves at least bronze and semi final spots at the Poland-hosted multi nations tournament.
Reigning 66kg National Champion Walsh takes defeated Emilie Sonvico of France to progress to the final four, Christopher O’Reilly is a 75kg medal winner thanks to a win over home favourite Hubert Piatkowski, Star BC’s star man Hale overcame the challenge of Marin Jelacic and Holy Family’s McKeever beat Shakhboz Yunusaliev.
Carly McNaul and Aoibhe Carabine were also in quarter final action but suffered defeat Romane Moulia and Elzbieta Wojcik respectively.
Team Ireland had already guaranteed some hardware – 48kg Rickey Nesbitt is the walkover champion. 57kg Patryk Adamus has a bye in to the semi-finals and comes home with at least bronze. Likewise, 48kg Nicole Buckley, 63kg Shauna Browne-O’Keefe and 70kg Christina Desmond
179 boxers from 21 countries, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Bulgaria, France, England, Italy, Poland, and Uzbekistan are contesting the tournament.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas
63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC
48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC
60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC
75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda
Head Coach Damian Kennedy
Coach Lynne McEnery
Coach Liam Corr
Coach James Doyle
R&J Seamus Kelly
Physio Rob Tuomey