Medal Haul – Six Gold for Ireland

Team Ireland will return from the Czech Republic with a little extra baggage – 6 gold and 1 silver, from the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix.

251 boxers from 18 nations were in the competition’s draw earlier this week – however, France and Brazil withdrew their boxers on Thursday. This gave 57kg Michaela Walsh an unusual double-walkover in yesterday’s semi-finals.

Overnight, the Polish team left the tournament – which meant 54kg Jennifer Lehane, 75kg Aoife O’Rourke and 92kg Jack Marley received walkovers in their finals.

50kg Daina Moorehouse was the first Team Ireland boxer in action today, against Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob. It was a hotly contested bout, which ended in a loss for Daina by the narrowest of margins, a 3-2. She comes home with silver.

60kg Kellie Harrington faced Sweden’s Anges Alexiusson, and bagged another gold medal following a 3-2 split decision win in the Olympic champion’s favour. 63.5kg Dean Clancy was the last Team Ireland boxer in action today, and met Slovakia’s Villam Tanko in the finals. This bout also came down to a split – 4:1 in the Irish boxer’s favour.

66kg Amy Broadhurst has been withdrawn, through illness. And, having won his opening bout, Kelyn Cassidy was withdrawn because of a facial injury.

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia says “This was a very strong tournament, with excellent boxers from across Europe, but also the USA, Korea and South America. I am very happy with our preparations at the multi-nations camp in Germany, and with the wonderful performance at Usti from every single member of our Team – congratulations to them, their families, and very importantly, to their clubs and club coaches”

The team return home on Monday, landing at Dublin Airport, from Prague, at 12:45pm.

Team Ireland

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown D BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St Ibars/St Joseph’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown D BC

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St Bronagh’s ABC

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

Head Coach: Zauri Antia

Coach: John Conlan

Coach: Eoin Pluck

Coach: Damian Kennedy

R&J: Mal Scott

Physio: Rob Tuomey

Physiologist: Paula Fitzpatrick.