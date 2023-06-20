MEDAL HAUL – Full List of Irish Haringey Box Cup Medal Winners

Team Ireland won the Team of the Tournament at the recent Haringey Box Cup thanks to a medal total of 4 gold, five silver, and six bronze.

However, there were plenty more Irish hardware won at the prestigious competition. A host of Irish fighters represented their clubs in London over the weekend and added to the medal tally.

No fewer than 49 Irish boxers secured podium finishes, a very impressive tally particularly when you consider 59 Irish boxers competed.

Gold (12)

W48 Nicole Buckley

M48 Rickey Nesbitt

W52 Chloe Gabriel

W57 Bella Hughes

M60 Rhys Owens

M60 Davey Oliver Joyce

W63 Shauna O’Keefe

W66 Leanne Murphy

M67 Cian Cramer

M71 Matthew McCole

M75 Gavin Rafferty

M75 Joshua Olaniyan

Silver (18)

MY54 Anton Genockey

WY54 Esther Lambe

M57 Patryk Adamus

M57 Donagh Keary

W57 Kellie McLoughlin

MY57 Sean Tyndall

M60 Karl Sheridan

W60 Zara Breslin

M67 Jamie Long

M67 Ryan McCarthy

M71 Daragh Gilroy

M75 Christopher O’Reilly

W75 Shauna Kearney

M80 David Kennedy

MY80 Ryan Murphy

W81+ Judy Bobbett

M86 Faolan Rahill

M92+ Willie-John McCartan

Bronze (19)

W48 Ciara Walsh

W48 Georgia McGovern

M48 Bryce Collins

M48 Paudraic Downey

M51 Adam McKenna

W54 Shauna Blaney

M57 Raymond Joyce

MY57 Blaine Fitzgerald

M60 Adam Sinnott

M60 Rory Lavery

M60 Jason Nevin

MY60 Eugene White

M63.5 Anthony Malanaphy

M63.5 Matthew McManus

W70 Evelyn Igharo

M71 Aaron Walsh

W75 Bethany Doocey

M75 Evan Kirwan

M86 Kyle Roche