MEDAL HAUL – Full List of Irish Haringey Box Cup Medal Winners

Team Ireland won the Team of the Tournament at the recent Haringey Box Cup thanks to a medal total of 4 gold, five silver, and six bronze.

However, there were plenty more Irish hardware won at the prestigious competition. A host of Irish fighters represented their clubs in London over the weekend and added to the medal tally.

No fewer than 49 Irish boxers secured podium finishes, a very impressive tally particularly when you consider 59 Irish boxers competed.

Gold (12)

W48 Nicole Buckley

M48 Rickey Nesbitt

W52 Chloe Gabriel

W57 Bella Hughes

M60 Rhys Owens

M60 Davey Oliver Joyce

W63 Shauna O’Keefe

W66 Leanne Murphy

M67 Cian Cramer

M71 Matthew McCole

M75 Gavin Rafferty

M75 Joshua Olaniyan

Silver (18)

MY54 Anton Genockey 

WY54 Esther Lambe 

M57 Patryk Adamus 

M57 Donagh Keary 

W57 Kellie McLoughlin 

MY57 Sean Tyndall 

M60 Karl Sheridan 

W60 Zara Breslin 

M67 Jamie Long 

M67 Ryan McCarthy 

M71 Daragh Gilroy 

M75 Christopher O’Reilly 

W75 Shauna Kearney 

M80 David Kennedy 

MY80 Ryan Murphy 

W81+ Judy Bobbett 

M86 Faolan Rahill 

M92+ Willie-John McCartan

Bronze (19)

W48 Ciara Walsh 

W48 Georgia McGovern 

M48 Bryce Collins 

M48 Paudraic Downey 

M51 Adam McKenna 

W54 Shauna Blaney 

M57 Raymond Joyce 

MY57 Blaine Fitzgerald 

M60 Adam Sinnott 

M60 Rory Lavery 

M60 Jason Nevin 

MY60 Eugene White 

M63.5 Anthony Malanaphy 

M63.5 Matthew McManus 

W70 Evelyn Igharo 

M71 Aaron Walsh 

W75 Bethany Doocey 

M75 Evan Kirwan 

M86 Kyle Roche

