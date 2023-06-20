MEDAL HAUL – Full List of Irish Haringey Box Cup Medal Winners
Team Ireland won the Team of the Tournament at the recent Haringey Box Cup thanks to a medal total of 4 gold, five silver, and six bronze.
However, there were plenty more Irish hardware won at the prestigious competition. A host of Irish fighters represented their clubs in London over the weekend and added to the medal tally.
No fewer than 49 Irish boxers secured podium finishes, a very impressive tally particularly when you consider 59 Irish boxers competed.
Gold (12)
W48 Nicole Buckley
M48 Rickey Nesbitt
W52 Chloe Gabriel
W57 Bella Hughes
M60 Rhys Owens
M60 Davey Oliver Joyce
W63 Shauna O’Keefe
W66 Leanne Murphy
M67 Cian Cramer
M71 Matthew McCole
M75 Gavin Rafferty
M75 Joshua Olaniyan
Silver (18)
MY54 Anton Genockey
WY54 Esther Lambe
M57 Patryk Adamus
M57 Donagh Keary
W57 Kellie McLoughlin
MY57 Sean Tyndall
M60 Karl Sheridan
W60 Zara Breslin
M67 Jamie Long
M67 Ryan McCarthy
M71 Daragh Gilroy
M75 Christopher O’Reilly
W75 Shauna Kearney
M80 David Kennedy
MY80 Ryan Murphy
W81+ Judy Bobbett
M86 Faolan Rahill
M92+ Willie-John McCartan
Bronze (19)
W48 Ciara Walsh
W48 Georgia McGovern
M48 Bryce Collins
M48 Paudraic Downey
M51 Adam McKenna
W54 Shauna Blaney
M57 Raymond Joyce
MY57 Blaine Fitzgerald
M60 Adam Sinnott
M60 Rory Lavery
M60 Jason Nevin
MY60 Eugene White
M63.5 Anthony Malanaphy
M63.5 Matthew McManus
W70 Evelyn Igharo
M71 Aaron Walsh
W75 Bethany Doocey
M75 Evan Kirwan
M86 Kyle Roche