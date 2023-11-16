MEDAL FIGHTS – Two Irish boxers battle for Euro U22 Bronze today.
Two Team Ireland boxers will battle for European Championship U22 bronze in Budva today.
Both Padraig Downey and Donagh Heary are in quarter-final action in Montenegro.
St John Bosco light flyweight Downey makes his tournament debut against Tural Sariyev in Bout Two of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. Defeat the Azerbaijan representative and he will secure a bronze medal at least.
Keary takes to the European U22 ring for the second time in the tournament. Like Downey the Rathfriland fighter an Azerbaijan boxer stands between him and the podium. Featherweight Keary fights for bronze against Azrak Babirov in Bout 2 of Ring B’s evening session.
Team Ireland already has three medals banked after Evelyn Igharo and Robyn Kelly joined Dearbhla Tinnelly, who was assured of a medal after the draw, on the podium with big wins yesterday – while St Brigid’s Edenderry lightweight Josefien Betist also has bagged at least a bronze.
Day Five programme:
Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Day 5 programme
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
54kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly
PHOTO CREDIT Matthew Spalding – @theboxersphotographer
Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here
