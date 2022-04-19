MEDAL ALERT – Winnie McDonagh wins bronze after successful appeal
Winne McDonagh went from European despair to European delight in the space of a few hours today.
The Neilstown fighter looked very unfortunate not to progress in the final Irish bout of the Afternoon session on Tuesday. The European Junior medal winner initially suffered a cruel split decision defeat to Yulia Filpova of Ukraine.
The fact the Ukrainian was docked a point in the final round meant the pair were level on three of the five cards, McDonagh was ahead on the other two. As a result, the judges had to choose who they felt deserved to progress and three of the five picked Filpova.
The Team Ireland delegation appealed that decision and it was confirmed Tuesday night by Team Manager, Anna Moore, that Ireland’s appeal was upheld by the review panel.
The decision means McDonagh will claim at least bronze and is now a three-time European medal winner.
McDonagh’s win saw this Irish team break records. The previous record medal haul by Team Ireland at a European Youth tournament was 7, and the 2022 can now boast eight.
Record breakers! #TeamIreland have claimed 8 medals at the European Youth Championships.— IABA (@IABABOXING) April 19, 2022
All 8 boxers contest their semi finals on Wednesdayhttps://t.co/Tk3hlqbU9O pic.twitter.com/eLqK58Lqwx
Team Ireland Squad
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill