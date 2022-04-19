Amateur Headline News Latest News 

MEDAL ALERT – Winnie McDonagh wins bronze after successful appeal

Jonny Stapleton

Winne McDonagh went from European despair to European delight in the space of a few hours today.

The Neilstown fighter looked very unfortunate not to progress in the final Irish bout of the Afternoon session on Tuesday. The European Junior medal winner initially suffered a cruel split decision defeat to Yulia Filpova of Ukraine.

The fact the Ukrainian was docked a point in the final round meant the pair were level on three of the five cards, McDonagh was ahead on the other two. As a result, the judges had to choose who they felt deserved to progress and three of the five picked Filpova.

The Team Ireland delegation appealed that decision and it was confirmed Tuesday night by Team Manager, Anna Moore, that Ireland’s appeal was upheld by the review panel.

The decision means McDonagh will claim at least bronze and is now a three-time European medal winner.

McDonagh’s win saw this Irish team break records. The previous record medal haul by Team Ireland at a European Youth tournament was 7, and the 2022 can now boast eight.

Team Ireland Squad
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

