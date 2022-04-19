MEDAL ALERT – Winnie McDonagh wins bronze after successful appeal

Winne McDonagh went from European despair to European delight in the space of a few hours today.

The Neilstown fighter looked very unfortunate not to progress in the final Irish bout of the Afternoon session on Tuesday. The European Junior medal winner initially suffered a cruel split decision defeat to Yulia Filpova of Ukraine.

The fact the Ukrainian was docked a point in the final round meant the pair were level on three of the five cards, McDonagh was ahead on the other two. As a result, the judges had to choose who they felt deserved to progress and three of the five picked Filpova.

The Team Ireland delegation appealed that decision and it was confirmed Tuesday night by Team Manager, Anna Moore, that Ireland’s appeal was upheld by the review panel.

The decision means McDonagh will claim at least bronze and is now a three-time European medal winner.

McDonagh’s win saw this Irish team break records. The previous record medal haul by Team Ireland at a European Youth tournament was 7, and the 2022 can now boast eight.

Record breakers! #TeamIreland have claimed 8 medals at the European Youth Championships.



All 8 boxers contest their semi finals on Wednesdayhttps://t.co/Tk3hlqbU9O pic.twitter.com/eLqK58Lqwx — IABA (@IABABOXING) April 19, 2022

Team Ireland Squad

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill