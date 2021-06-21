MEDAL ALERT – Victorious Dean Clancy assured of European U22 bronze

Dean Clancy became a two time European medalist thanks to another impressive display in Roseto degli Abruzzi this afternoon.

The 19-year-old added Euro U22 bronze [at least] to the European Youth silver he won in 2018.

Having accounted for Serbian Nenad Javanovic and the Czech’s Petr Novak already in Italy, one of three Connaught fighters fighting for medals today, defeated Lounes Hamraoui to secure a medal, a place in the semi-finals and $2000 prize money.

Clancy had to come back from losing the first round and over come a tricky counter puncher to progress. In fact he may have just pipped his opponent to the win with a brilliant final minute of the three round fight.

After three tense and tight rounds Clancy was eventually won via a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 27-30, 27-30 score card.

It’s another massive achievement for the teen and indeed his club Sean McDermott BC. It also puts the tournament light-welterweight debutant in the Paris 2024 frame going into the new Olympic cycle.

The first round was tenative to say the least. There was nigh on a two minute feeling out period, although the French fighters preference to counter played it’s part. Clancy did look to force the issue in around with very little landed but the judges scored it the way of the six seed.

The referee called for more action in the second round and again the Sligo native looked to force the pace against the obviously frustrating to fight Hamraoui. The french fighter did counter well but Clancy’s activity saw him secure the round on three of the judges scorecards putting him back in contention for a medal.

The French fighter held his feet more in the last making for a stanza with more action. Again it was tight and hard to score but Clancy really seemed to finish the stronger. Up on his toes landing crisp one two’s the Irish fighter snatched it down the death. Indeed, one head rocking jab right hand with 10 seconds to go may just have secured him a medal winning victory.

The decorated underage prospect

Three more Irish fighters fight for their place in the last eight and a medal today. Kieran Molloy trades leather at 3:00 against England’s 69kg representative, Adam Hession is in against Germany at 3:15 and Jack Marley fight in the heavyweight clash at 6:15pm this evening.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke