MEDAL ALERT – Stylish Georgia McGovern eases into Euro semis

Georgia McGovern skipped stylishly onto the European Youth [U18] podium in Sofia this evening.

Ireland’s representative at 48kg outclassed Hungary’s Kata Pap over three rounds to secure a bronze medal at the very least.

The Newbridge trained emerging talent’s superiority was apparent from the off, she was too slick, too fast, and too smart for her quarter-final foe and won every round en route to the final four.

Indeed, so impressed was one judge with the Tallaght native that the adjudicator gave her every round 10-8.

The win makes the talent to watch out for a two-time European medal winner and brought Ireland’s tally to three medals for the tournament so far – McGovern joins Dearbhla Tinnelly and Katie O’Keefe as 2022 medal winners.

McGovern’s class was apparent from the opening minute as she quickly went about finding the range that best suited her and began landing shots in an almost nonchalant fashion nigh on instantly. As the Round wore her evasive style came more to the fore and she peppered Pap at will.

Indeed, so impressive was her first-session quarter-final display that every judge scored it her favourite, with one going as far as to afford her a 10-8 round.

The Tallaght native held her feet early in the second round just to let the Hungarian know any attempts to jump her in a bid to change the tide would prove futile. Once that statement was made she was back on her toes, check hooking her game foe, punishing her with single shots and winning the stanza in the exact same manner she did the first.

It was all about avoiding disaster in the last and McGovern did just that to claim another European medal, although such was the display that many will have aspirations beyond just bronze for her.

Shakira Donoghue‘s medal bid came to an end in the last fight of the afternoon session. The talented teenager lost out to Teresa Sannino of Italy. The blue corner fighter won a tight and close first round and it proved crucial, giving her the platform from which to secure victory and a European medal.

The Tipperary fighter probably shaded a feint-filled tentative opening half of the first round scoring single jabs. She appeared to make sure when she put together some nice combos later in the stanza, frustrating her foe into a more aggressive approach but countering well.

However, the judges learned the way of the blue corner and scored the round 3-2 in the Italian’s favour.

Donoghue started the second well, was more aggressive, and forced her opponent back. However, the Italian found real confidence and range as the session ptogressed. She dominated to the extent a strong final 30 second’s from the Irish fighter couldn’t prevent Sannino from winning the round across the board.

The Italian came into the final stanza full of the kind of confidence a wide lead generates and tried to put on a show, Donoghue was full of effort and never gave up but ultimately bowed out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

It wasn’t to be for Emma Keating either . The Carlow fighter came up against a talented and aggressive Sunniva Hofstad of Norway on her European debut.

The reigning champion started fast and rocked the Paulstowns fighter’s head back with some solid jabs, eventually forcing a standing eight and prompting the Irish coaches to withdraw their fighter.

There is no shame in defeat to such a talent and a fighter with bundles of continental experience.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill