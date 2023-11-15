MEDAL ALERT – Robyn Kelly scores a Euro medal hat trick
Robyn Kelly made it a hat trick of European medal wins in Budva today.
The Ballynacargy BC operator added European U22 bronze [at least] to the European Youth and Schools medals she won previously.
The 18-year-old reigning National Senior and Under-22 champion stepped onto the podium courtesy of victory over Beata Rognalinska of Poland at the end of a busy day for Team Ireland.
The nine-time Irish champion claimed a 5-0 unanimous points win to secure a 54kg semi-final slot.
A tough Serb awaits in the final four, but Kelly will be relieved to have avoided the Russian who competes in the other semi-final.
Kelly’s win was Ireland second medal win of the day after Evelyn Igharo also claimed bronze earlier in the afternoon.
Nicole Buckley, Chantelle Robinson and Bethany Doocey also fought for medals on a busy day but lost to Turkish, Polish and Turkish opposition respectively.
Irish U22 and Senior Champion Josefien Betist did secure a medal but is fighting as ‘neutral’ in the tournament.
#TeamIreland's 54kg Robin Kelly has claimed at least a 🥉at the European U22 Championship, following a 5-0 quarter final win over 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/enkbMtxDKV— IABA (@IABABOXING) November 15, 2023
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly