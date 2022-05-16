Amateur Headline News News Top News of The Day 

Medal Alert – Lisa O’Rourke secures World Championship medal on historic Monday

Jonny Stapleton

Lisa O’Rourke made sure Ireland doubled its Women’s World Championship medal winner tally as she successfully wrapped up another brilliant day for the sport this afternoon.

Less than half an hour after Amy Broadhurst became Ireland’s third-ever Women’s World Championship medal winner the Connaught talent also put her name alongside Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington on the list of Irish Worlds podium placers.

The reigning European U-22 middleweight champion was too good for Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in a middleweight quarter final and claimed an unanimous points win to move into the final four.

The Castlerea talent, who turned 20 over the weekend, was far too good for her opponent and won the fight on all three judges’ scorecards to secure bronze at the very least.

The victory also secures the younger sister of Olympian Aoife O’Rourke $25,000 in prize money, funds that could prove significant in helping her train full time for Paris 2024.

It also marks a massive turnaround for a fighter, who has bounced back from a National Elite final defeat to Evelyn Igharo in October 2021 by winning European Under-22 gold and becoming a world medalist within seven months.

There was no such joy for Carly McNaul and Michaela Walsh who suffered defeat in respective medal fights earlier in the day.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

 50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

 52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

 54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

 57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

 63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s  ABC, Rostrevor

 66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

 Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

