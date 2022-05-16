Medal Alert – Lisa O’Rourke secures World Championship medal on historic Monday

Lisa O’Rourke made sure Ireland doubled its Women’s World Championship medal winner tally as she successfully wrapped up another brilliant day for the sport this afternoon.

Less than half an hour after Amy Broadhurst became Ireland’s third-ever Women’s World Championship medal winner the Connaught talent also put her name alongside Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington on the list of Irish Worlds podium placers.

The reigning European U-22 middleweight champion was too good for Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in a middleweight quarter final and claimed an unanimous points win to move into the final four.

The Castlerea talent, who turned 20 over the weekend, was far too good for her opponent and won the fight on all three judges’ scorecards to secure bronze at the very least.

The victory also secures the younger sister of Olympian Aoife O’Rourke $25,000 in prize money, funds that could prove significant in helping her train full time for Paris 2024.

It also marks a massive turnaround for a fighter, who has bounced back from a National Elite final defeat to Evelyn Igharo in October 2021 by winning European Under-22 gold and becoming a world medalist within seven months.

There was no such joy for Carly McNaul and Michaela Walsh who suffered defeat in respective medal fights earlier in the day.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke