MEDAL ALERT – Laura Moran wins tense Ireland v England battle to secure European medal

Jonny Stapleton

Laura Moran produced when it mattered most to secure a European Youth [U18] medal in Sofia today.

Mayo’s Moran went into the last round level pegging with England’s Madison Adkins and needed a big three minutes to keep her continental medal dreams alive.

The St Anne’s fighter delivered and then some, sticking two fingers up massive tension and going about ensuring she would step onto the podium.

The teenager’s desire and bravery gt her over the line in a fight where there was little between the two in terms of natural talent or tactical acumen.

The win sees the 70kg fighter secure a bronze medal at the very least and she will be looking to upgrade as the week progresses.

The victory was Team Ireland’s third of the day and the country’s fourth when a medal was up for grabs.

Moran pressed forward from the off and looked menacing early on. Adkins was patient and was keen to counter but it was the Irish fighter who was landing the clean shots and took the round on all but one of the judge’s cards, much to the delight of the vocal Irish support.

The second started in a similar fashion although midway through the stanza the English fighter managed to get up on her toes and land an impressive and regularly employed jab.

Moran closed the space again as the session developed but Adkins’s eye was in by that stage and she enjoyed more success, meaning it was level of four judge’s scorecards going into the last, Moran was 20-18 behind on the other.

The final round was tense, but where Adkins looked like she didn’t want to lose the Irish fighter looked like she wanted the win. Again the Connaught fighter was the aggressor, was more proactive and while her opponent showed flashes of skill Moran’s work rate proved to be enough and she deservedly got the nod.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill

Jonny Stapleton

