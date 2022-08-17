MEDAL ALERT- Joyce, Casey, Doyle and Aduire increase Ireland’s Europ Schools medal total

Team Ireland banked a fabulous four bronze medals in Turkey on Wednesday.

Daniel Joyce, Jamesie Casey, Christian Doyle and Broderick Aduire all stepped onto the podium with quarter-final wins.

The four wins mean Ireland can boast eight medals so far in the competition. Today’s four joined Elma Barry, Abbey Molloy, Jordie Cooke, Daniel Kiely and Brandon Geoghegan as medal winners.

Cooke and Kiely were both in semi-final action today but were unsuccessful in their final bids.

The first Team Ireland boxer between the ropes in Erzurum was 42kg Lochlainn Beagan, who took on home boxer, Ehmet Akif Ficici. The Sean Doran’s fighter put in a fine performance, but the 5-0 decision went to the Turkish boxer who progresses to the semi final. The judges scored the bout 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27.

44kg Daniel Joyce has claimed at least bronze, following his unanimous decision quarter-final bout against Ivan Myroniuk; the final score: 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30.

46kg Jamesie Casey did likewise just two bouts later, securing at least a bronze medal in a 5-0 win over Moldova’s Chirll Slepoi: 28:29, 28:29, 26:30, 27: 30, 27: 30.

In bout 16, Christian Doyle, contesting at 48kg, met Ukraine’s Andrushko Nikita, contesting for a medal, and a semi-finals berth. The Team Ireland boxer won and secured a bronze medal at the very least, following a 3-2 split decision win: 28:29, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 28:29.

63kg Broderick Adbuire will also come home with at least a bronze medal – he recorded a 5-0 win over Poland’s Bartosz Kuros in the evening session. The judges scored the bout 28: 29, 28:29, 28:29, 27:30, 28:29

Richard Kiely (80kg) and Jordie Cooke (90kg), having won at least bronze already, contested for places in their respective finals. Cork’s met Ukraine, in Bout 17, and will come home with bronze from his first international competition representing Ireland, following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent. Judges scored the bout 30: 26, 30: 26, 30: 26, 30: 26, 30: 26. Belfast’s Cooke suffered a similar fate, the heavyweight boxed Emils Salm of Latvia, and also comes home with bronze following defeat – the final scores 28:28, 27:30, 27:30, 25:30, 29: 28.

Team Ireland’s 40kg Elma Barry and 42kg Abbey Molloy contest for places in the finals on Thursday. Both have already claimed bronze and box their semi finals in tomorrow’s afternoon session.

Team Ireland, in all, have won 9 medals at the European Schools Championship thus far; and have the chance to up-grade 6 of those in semi-finals.

Several Team Ireland boxers, including 34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, 38kg Carley O’Herron and 70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, have yet to make their tournament debuts.

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald