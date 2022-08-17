MEDAL ALERT- Joyce, Casey, Doyle and Aduire increase Ireland’s Europ Schools medal total
Team Ireland banked a fabulous four bronze medals in Turkey on Wednesday.
Daniel Joyce, Jamesie Casey, Christian Doyle and Broderick Aduire all stepped onto the podium with quarter-final wins.
The four wins mean Ireland can boast eight medals so far in the competition. Today’s four joined Elma Barry, Abbey Molloy, Jordie Cooke, Daniel Kiely and Brandon Geoghegan as medal winners.
Cooke and Kiely were both in semi-final action today but were unsuccessful in their final bids.
The first Team Ireland boxer between the ropes in Erzurum was 42kg Lochlainn Beagan, who took on home boxer, Ehmet Akif Ficici. The Sean Doran’s fighter put in a fine performance, but the 5-0 decision went to the Turkish boxer who progresses to the semi final. The judges scored the bout 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27.
44kg Daniel Joyce has claimed at least bronze, following his unanimous decision quarter-final bout against Ivan Myroniuk; the final score: 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30.
46kg Jamesie Casey did likewise just two bouts later, securing at least a bronze medal in a 5-0 win over Moldova’s Chirll Slepoi: 28:29, 28:29, 26:30, 27: 30, 27: 30.
In bout 16, Christian Doyle, contesting at 48kg, met Ukraine’s Andrushko Nikita, contesting for a medal, and a semi-finals berth. The Team Ireland boxer won and secured a bronze medal at the very least, following a 3-2 split decision win: 28:29, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 28:29.
63kg Broderick Adbuire will also come home with at least a bronze medal – he recorded a 5-0 win over Poland’s Bartosz Kuros in the evening session. The judges scored the bout 28: 29, 28:29, 28:29, 27:30, 28:29
Richard Kiely (80kg) and Jordie Cooke (90kg), having won at least bronze already, contested for places in their respective finals. Cork’s met Ukraine, in Bout 17, and will come home with bronze from his first international competition representing Ireland, following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent. Judges scored the bout 30: 26, 30: 26, 30: 26, 30: 26, 30: 26. Belfast’s Cooke suffered a similar fate, the heavyweight boxed Emils Salm of Latvia, and also comes home with bronze following defeat – the final scores 28:28, 27:30, 27:30, 25:30, 29: 28.
Team Ireland’s 40kg Elma Barry and 42kg Abbey Molloy contest for places in the finals on Thursday. Both have already claimed bronze and box their semi finals in tomorrow’s afternoon session.
Team Ireland, in all, have won 9 medals at the European Schools Championship thus far; and have the chance to up-grade 6 of those in semi-finals.
Several Team Ireland boxers, including 34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, 38kg Carley O’Herron and 70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, have yet to make their tournament debuts.
Team Ireland Squad:
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath
40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.
44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork
46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford
51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork
54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin
57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin
60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain
64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary
70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath
37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford
42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.
44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry
48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin
52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny
54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare
57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.
60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois
63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin
66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick
75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway
80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork
90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim
Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey
Coaches
Amanda Spencer
Lynn McEnery
Brian Barry
Jeff Fitzgerald