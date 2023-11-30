MEDAL ALERT – John Donoghue blasts his way onto World Junior podium

John Donoghue blasted his way into the medals in Yerevan today.

The Olympic Mullingar prospect was in a hurry to step up onto the podium and secured World Junior Championships bronze at the very least via a first-round stoppage in Armenia.

The 15-year-old who was only granted permission to fight late last night after he had drawn a Russian, didn’t let the outside noise affect him whatsoever, as he beat Zakhar Bespalov within a round.

The win sees Donoghue move into the semi-finals where he will look to upgrade to silver.

Mary McDonagh already secured bronze earlier in the day and Siofria Lawless is also a medal winner, so Ireland’s tally is now up to three with three more quarter finals to go.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer