MEDAL ALERT – Jack Marley defeats seasoned PRO to win European Games medal

Jack Marley confirmed his graduation from underage starlet to serious Elite level International talent in Poland today.

Not only did the Sallynoggin big man claim a first major senior International medal, the heavyweight did so by defeating a seasoned pro.

The Monkstown heavy defeated Marko Calic, a Croatian with a 14-1 record as a professional, the six time National champions sole pro defeat coming at the gloves of Joshua Buatsi.

Winning a European Games medal via such means is a huge achievement for a 20-year-old.

However, unfortunately for Marley, unlike Kellie Harrington and Dean Clancy, his split decision quarter-final win wasn’t enough to secure his passage to the Olympic Games.

76 years later



Jack marley 💚🤍🧡 https://t.co/zD5iaYBgIA — MONKSTOWN.BC.DUBLIN (@MONKSTOWNBC) June 28, 2023

The Dublin heavy will have to upgrade his position on the podium to book a Paris place, as a final berth is needed to ensure 92kg Olympic qualification.

Marley’s win brought to an end a busy and somewhat successful afternoon session for Irish boxers at the European Games.

Kellie Harrington and Dean Clancy booked their place on the plan to Paris, while Amy Broadhurst and Jennifer Lehane missed out.

Team Ireland will be hoping to add to the list of Olympians later today with Daina Moorehouse and Michaela Walsh both hoping to follow Harrington and Clancy’s lead.

Aoife O’Rourke also trades quarter-final leather but like it was for Marley only a medal is up for grabs. The Roscommon native needs a final slot to become a two-time Olympian.