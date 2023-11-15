MEDAL ALERT – Irish Champion wins European U-22 Bronze

There was a medal win for an Irish Champion if not Team Ireland in Budva early this afternoon.

Reigning Irish Under-22 and Senior Champion Josefien Betist stepped onto the podium with an impressive display.

The emerging talent defeated Evin Erginoguz of Turkey to ensure at least a lightweight bronze.

However, while the medal will be added to the list of St Brigid’s Edenderry honours it won’t be added to the list of Irish European Under-22 medals.

The Dutch-born Offally-based fighter, who has been battling a kidney as well as European foes in Montenegro, doesn’t have Irish citizenship as of yet and thus can’t fly the Irish flag at the tournament.

The lightweight doesn’t represent Team Holland in Montenegro either and instead competed as a ‘neutral’.

Regardless it’s a massive medal for St Brigid’s, an Irish champion and an Irish-trained prospect.

Nicole Buckley and Chantelle Robinson also fought for medals in the early part of a busy day but lost to Turkish and Polish opposition respectively.

Evelyn Igharo, Bethany Doocey and Robyn Kelly will all fight for medals later today.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding – Theboxersphotographer