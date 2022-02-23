MEDAL ALERT – Harrington and O’Rourke secure bronze

Lightweight Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, and fellow Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke, have won through to the semi-finals of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament today, and secured at least bronze medals in the process.

They were among 5 Team Ireland boxers in action today.

Harrington won a unanimous decision in decisive fashion over Kazabhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova, – O’Rourke was similarly emphatic in her victory over Davina Michel of France

Both women will box their semi-finals on Friday.

Olympian, Michaela Walsh boxed Russia’s Liudmila Voronstova, and her participation in the tournament ended following a 5-0 decision in favour of her opponent.

M71kg Luke Maguire met Abdyzhapar Uulu Syrgak of Kyrgyzstan in a strongly contested bout – the 3-1 split decision the result of a point deduction for the Dubliner.

W50kg Caitlin Fryers was scheduled to meet Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-Oja, but was withdrawn by the Team Ireland coaches and medical team.

W52kg Carly McNaul will be the only Team Ireland boxer in the ring at Strandja on Thursday. She is in Quarter Final action in bout 224 of the tournament, against Tetiana Kob of Ukraine. That bout will take place in the afternoon session, beginning at midday, Irish time. Carly is expected in the ring in the very early stages of Thursday’s card.

Article courtesy of IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan