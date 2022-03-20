Medal Alert – Eagleson, Marley and Loonam add to Ireland’s impressive Euro tally
Three more Team Ireland boxers won at least bronze medals at the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia, today.
Paul Loonam, Jack Marley and Dylan Eagleson all secured Saturday wins to ensure they join Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke, Kack Rock and Aoibhe Carabine on the podium, increasing Ireland’s medal haul to seven in the process.
Lightweight Loonam put in a dominant, assured and confident performance in his bout with Simone Spada of Italy, coming away with a 5-0 decision and a bronze medal. Likewise, bantamweight Dylan Eagleson claimed a 5-0 decision win over Jakub Krzpiet of Poland.
49kg Padraig Downey made his tournament debut against Bulgarian Ergyunal Sebahtin, and his interest in the competition ended with a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent.
Flyweight Clepson dos Santos contested strongly against Azerbaijan’s Nijat Huseynov, but the Azerbaijan boxer came away with the unanimous decision. Barry O’Connor lost to Ioan Croft of Wales on a 5-0 split, following a valiant performance
Heavyweight and Team Co-Captain Jack Marley was dominant throughout his quarter final with Mateusz Piotr Ereznicki of Poland to come away witha win and a second European Under-22 medal.
The victors join 54kg Fay, Team Co-Captain O’Rourke, Rock has and middleweight Carabine in fighting for silver on Sunday.
All seven Team Ireland boxers will seek to up-grade their medals on the final day of a very successful weekend.
The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley