Medal Alert – Eagleson, Marley and Loonam add to Ireland’s impressive Euro tally

Three more Team Ireland boxers won at least bronze medals at the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia, today.

Paul Loonam, Jack Marley and Dylan Eagleson all secured Saturday wins to ensure they join Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke, Kack Rock and Aoibhe Carabine on the podium, increasing Ireland’s medal haul to seven in the process.

Lightweight Loonam put in a dominant, assured and confident performance in his bout with Simone Spada of Italy, coming away with a 5-0 decision and a bronze medal. Likewise, bantamweight Dylan Eagleson claimed a 5-0 decision win over Jakub Krzpiet of Poland.

49kg Padraig Downey made his tournament debut against Bulgarian Ergyunal Sebahtin, and his interest in the competition ended with a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent.

Flyweight Clepson dos Santos contested strongly against Azerbaijan’s Nijat Huseynov, but the Azerbaijan boxer came away with the unanimous decision. Barry O’Connor lost to Ioan Croft of Wales on a 5-0 split, following a valiant performance

Heavyweight and Team Co-Captain Jack Marley was dominant throughout his quarter final with Mateusz Piotr Ereznicki of Poland to come away witha win and a second European Under-22 medal.

The victors join 54kg Fay, Team Co-Captain O’Rourke, Rock has and middleweight Carabine in fighting for silver on Sunday.

All seven Team Ireland boxers will seek to up-grade their medals on the final day of a very successful weekend.

The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley