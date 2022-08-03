MEDAL ALERT – Comeback Queen Éireann Nugent upsets England to secure Commonwealth Medal

Éireann Nugent has just completed one of Irish boxing’s greatest comebacks.

The Immaculata fighter stepped away from boxing after defeat to Olympic champion Kellie Harrington 11 years ago and only decided to return after watching the Dub’s success in Tokyo last year.

The 30-year-old granddaughter of famous Mac Man, ‘Nugget’ Nugent and daughter of former Irish champion. Ciaran Healy only came back to the sport late last year.

She got back into the swing of things relatively quickly, won the Ulster Elites and secured a place on Team NI, entering at above her natural weight at 70kgs.

However, that wasn’t sucess enough and tonight she registered victory in her first ever senior international fight to become a Commonwealth Games medalist.

But wait there’s more – Nugent did as much by upsetting England’s Jodie Wilkinson. The relentless Belfast fighter came away with a 3-2 split decision win to set up a semi-final with Welsh fighter Rossie Eccles.

The win wraps up a very successful day for Team NI and brings the medal total to three. Jude Gallagher continued his impressive form to step onto the podium with victory over Ilyas Hussain of Pakistan an hour before Nugent’s win.

Carly McNaulbecame a two-time Commonwealth Games medal winner with victory in the early session.

The Ormeau Road BC 50kg fighter secured bronze at the very least as she progressed to the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika.

Antrim’s BC Nicole Clyde couldn’t get her hands on a medal as the podium proved a step too far for the teen prospect.

Two time World youth champion Shyam Vasudevan of India was too good for the emerging talent this time around and inflicted defeat on the Team NI puncher in both fighter’s maiden Commonwealth Games fight

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee