MEDAL ALERT – Cassidy and Broadhurst win Strandja bronze at least
Kelyn Cassidy and Amy Broadhurst stepped onto the Strandja podium with victories in Sofia on Friday.
The victories see the Waterford and Louth fighters secure semi-final slots and bronze at the very least.
Broadhurst’s win was particularly impressive as she defeated a former World silver medalist, Canada’s Charlie Cavanagh to medal in her first international tournament at 66kgs. The victory should prove a massive 66kg confidence boost for the fighter who feels most at home at lightweight.
Joining her on the STRANDJA tournament podium is 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, who won through to the semis following a 3-2 split against Serbia.
Contesting their third bouts of the tournament were 54kg boxers, Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane. Fay boxed against Poland, and exits the competition after a 4-1 split in favour of her opponent. Lehane met the USA for the second time at the tournament, and her opponent progresses following a 5-0 win. 51kg Sean Mari, who met Uzbekistan following a prelim win against Algeria yesterday – the UD went his opponent’s way.
Team Ireland were already guaranteed two medals with Kellie Harrington and Christina Desmond already assured of semi final berts. Olympic lightweight champ, Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
Watch
The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey