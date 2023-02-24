MEDAL ALERT – Cassidy and Broadhurst win Strandja bronze at least

Kelyn Cassidy and Amy Broadhurst stepped onto the Strandja podium with victories in Sofia on Friday.

The victories see the Waterford and Louth fighters secure semi-final slots and bronze at the very least.

Broadhurst’s win was particularly impressive as she defeated a former World silver medalist, Canada’s Charlie Cavanagh to medal in her first international tournament at 66kgs. The victory should prove a massive 66kg confidence boost for the fighter who feels most at home at lightweight.

Joining her on the STRANDJA tournament podium is 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, who won through to the semis following a 3-2 split against Serbia.

Contesting their third bouts of the tournament were 54kg boxers, Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane. Fay boxed against Poland, and exits the competition after a 4-1 split in favour of her opponent. Lehane met the USA for the second time at the tournament, and her opponent progresses following a 5-0 win. 51kg Sean Mari, who met Uzbekistan following a prelim win against Algeria yesterday – the UD went his opponent’s way.

Team Ireland were already guaranteed two medals with Kellie Harrington and Christina Desmond already assured of semi final berts. Olympic lightweight champ, Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.

There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.

Watch

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey