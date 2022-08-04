MEDAL ALERT – Aidan Walsh beats England’s reigning European Champ to win Commonwealth medal

Aidan Walsh won the most eagerly anticipated clash of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to date in Birmingham today.

The Emerald BC talent claimed victory in a battle between Olympic medal winner and reigning European champion to claim Commonwealth bronze at the very least.

Walsh had his hand raised after three entertaining rounds against England’s Harris Akbar – and minutes after his sister became Team NI’s first three-time CWG boxing medal winner, he became a two-time medalist at the prestigious tournament.

Aidan Walsh makes it a third guaranteed medal for NI boxers at the Commonwealth Games today with a 3-2 split win over England's Harris Akbar. Older sister Michaela and Dylan Eagleson already quarter-final winners today — David Mohan (@DavidMohan99) August 4, 2022

Walsh, a 2018 silver medal winner, took a tight opening round 3-2 and produced a brilliant second to put one foot on the podium, although he did suffer a cut. Going into the last and two clear on three cards he just needed to stay out of serious harm’s way, something he is better at than any Irish fighter at doing, to progress.

He did just that to collect a 3-2 split decision win, as well as another medal all while making it 3-0 for Team NI against England in this particular tournament.

The 71kg fighter now joins sister Michaela, Dylan Eagleson, Jude Gallagher, Carly McNaul and Eireann Nugent in the semi-finals where they will all look to upgrade their bronze medals.

Two Team NI fighters will look to add to the medal tally this evening.

51kg Clepson dos Santos Paiva is also back in action – he boxes his last eight match against Wales’ Jake Dodd at 6:00 pm.

63kg World Champion, St. Bronagh’s Amy Broadhurst, contesting the Games at 60kg, meets Zambia in her final eight clash at 7.30 pm.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee