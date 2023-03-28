McKenna says Thompson can ‘get it’ if he meets certain demands

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] says he is willing to answer Shakiel Thompson’s call out if certain conditions are met.

The Monaghan middleweight says he’ll grant the Brit his fight wish if the fight is made at 160lbs and over 12 rounds.

The English prospect fought on the same Sky Sports broadcast card as the Monaghan middleweight last Saturday night and was keen to let everyone one know he wants a McKenna mash-up.

McKenna’s response was to tell ‘Dr. Steel’ to go and get a win of note and he may consider a fight.

However, speaking after he outpointed Jordan Grant in Manchester, he said he’d have no problem-fighting Thomspon [9(6)-0] under certain parameters.

“I want him over 12 rounds at 160lbs, lets get it on and see what happens,” McKenna told IFL TV.

“Let’s get it on for a big belt over 12 rounds and at 160lbs.

“I’ll leave it up to the team they know how to build good fights. I don’t mind, I’ll take it whenever it comes.”

Thompson looks the ideal rival for McKenna at this stage of his career. He is a beatable opponent who has built the fight to the extent it interests promoter Ben Shalom – and if they agreed to fight it would see both move from the youtube broadcast to Sky Sports TV’s platform .

However, there is a sense McKenna wants something bigger, he’s been linked with Liam Williams and desires a fight of that magnitude.

“The difference is he hasn’t fought a guy with a winning record until tonight and the fighter he fought tonight’s record isn’t that great and he’s really old,” he said of Thompson.

“He needs a good fight and as I said to him he needs to get that rematch with the guy that knocked him out in the amateurs. That wasn’t even that long ago. He didn’t want to talk about that anytime that topic was raised he looked to change the subject.”

Reflecting on his most recent win he said: “I learnt how to deal with someone who is really strong and to handle that weight difference. You will fight guys very strong so it’s good to get experience against someone as strong as that.

“He was close to going in some of the rounds but then again he was unpredictable and darting in with his head and he survived the six rounds.”