McKenna Brothers Return to CH5 – Aaron Secures Title Shot

Boxing brothers Aaron and Stevie McKenna [9(8)-0] will fight on the same Hennessy Sports card at the Coventry Skydome Arena on November 13.

The Monaghan duo will have significant fights high up a TV card that also sees Brett McGinty in action.

Indeed, Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0], the younger of the two brothers will challenge for a title for the first time in his professional career.

Details to which title remain to be seen but Hennessy confirmed it is strap season for the undefeated middleweight, promising confirmation of ‘big and exciting news’ in the near future.

The Golden Boy prospect made fought for the second time on Channel 5 last time out, defeating Ivica Gogosevic, and now seems to have developed a strong working relationship with the British promoter.

‘The Hitman’ Stevie McKenna also appears in welterweight action. The 24-year-old with fight Conor Benn aspirations stepped up last month taking on Moussa Gary. The French man took the Monaghan native the distance for the first time but McKenna was content to show he has more to his game than just power.

Speaking about the show promoter Mick Hennessy said, “What a fantastic card we return to the Coventry Skydome Arena with and it’s stacked from top to bottom with all our best prospects and champions in waiting. As Coventry is this year’s City of Culture, we’re proud to have put the city on the sporting map with such a fabulous fight night at the Skydome last month with Eggington against Jkitou in the Fight of the Year. All the boxers on the card have a lot to live up now after that fight, but I’m confident they will all deliver.”