McGlynn and McGivern to settle grudge in title fight

James McGivern [5(1)-0] and Tony McGlynn [3-0] will finally settle their differences with their fists on April 1st.

The pair with verbal disagreement previous will fight for the BUI Celtic lightweight title at the National Stadium and the undercard of Jason Quigley’s return.

The Belfast lightweight and the Dubliner were due to fight in what was an eagerly anticipated clash on the Micheal Conlan – Miguel Marriaga undercard in Belfast last August.

However, the domestic throwdown was cancelled last minute with official confirmation it wasn’t to go ahead coming on weigh-in day much to the disappointment of fight fans.

Team McGlynn were very vocal about their upset after McGivern failed to turn up for the weigh-in, suggesting ‘The Natural’s’ team pulled him out fearing an upset.

The Belfast side of the fight claimed that was never the case and released a statement suggesting the British Boxing Board of Control pulled the plug over weight and rounds issues.

The events were a mini soap opera that will prompt more people to tune in this time.

The new-to-the-scene promotional outfit Elite Sheer will benefit and the fighters will be delighted a title is on the line.

Also appearing on the undercard will be the Donovan brothers Edward and Paddy, Brett McGinty, who like McGivern is managed by bill topper Jason Quigley, Danny Keating and Liam Walsh.