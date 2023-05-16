McFarlane steers clear of Devil’s juice so he can bring Carty to HELL

Jay McFarlane says he is coming to Dublin to ruin the Carty Party.

Thomas Carty and the Scot will trade leather for the BUI Celtic heavyweight title on the massive Katie Taylor homecoming card in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20.

The fight represents a massive opportunity for the Dillian Whyte-managed big man, while former Scottish heavyweight title challenger McFarlane represents a sizable opponent upgrade.

Indeed, ‘The Ghost’ claims The Dubliner has bitten off more than he can chew and could suffer boxing’s indigestion equivalent in front of his home support next week as a result.

“He’s bitten off a lot more than he can chew,” McFarlane told Irish-boxing.com.

The 25-year-old former Scottish cruiserweight champion believes the most recent version of him would represent the best Carty has faced while forewarning a much-improved model is shipping into Dublin.

“He’s not just got the toughest fight he’s had in front of him, I’m now fully recovered from all my injuries, I’m well trained, I’m fit and I’m now able to box to my full potential.”

Rumour in Irish boxing circles suggested McFarlane may not have been putting it in camp, particularly after pictures of him in summer climes emerged.

He refutes such claims, declaring he has never worked harder for a fight as defeat is not an option.

McFarlane was at pains to reveal he has stayed clear of the ‘devil’s juice’ so he is ready to bring Carty to hell.

“Listen, I was abroad but I was not on holiday,” he says.

“I trained at least twice every day, those who follow my media will know this. I didn’t consume one drop of the devil’s juice either! I am laser-focused on this fight this will be the one that makes me, can’t afford to lose.”

McFarlane also revealed he has no issue coming to the Pascal Collins-trained fighter’s hometown. Indeed, he makes it sound like he wouldn’t like to fight anywhere else.

“I am elated to be able to fight in Dublin a city I love, although I’m flying over it’s literally quicker for me to get to Dublin than it is Edinburgh from Glasgow. I love Dublin and I love Ireland, dream come true stuff this.”