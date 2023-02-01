McCrory makes managerial move

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] could be signing as well as knocking out fighters very soon.

The IBO light heavyweight world champion and reigning Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year has revealed he has management plans.

Indeed, the popular active fighter has already applied for his British Boxing Board of Control licence and could start guiding fight careers very soon.

“I’ve recently started the process of applying for my BBBoFC managers licence,” he explained on Social Media recently.

“If all goes to plan I will be entering the world of boxing management.”

McCrory, 34, has experienced all sides of the game, starting at small hall level and working his way up to potential Arena bill topper. The fighter, who tuned over with Irish title ambitions and was last December linked to Canelo Alvarez, has first-hand experience of the bottom-toward-top journey, something he believes brings value.

“Managing boxers is something I’ve always been interested in. With my own experiences from small hall boxing to boxing in arenas I think it’s a role I would thrive in. Boxing is a sport I’ve really enjoyed being involved in and something I will continue to be involved in.”

‘The Hammer’ revealed his intentions as he moves into what promises to be the biggest year of his in-ring career.

The Dee Walsh trained super middle has been linked to some big names across two weights since he last fought on December 10 and was rumoured to be in the frame to top a March 17 SSE Arena card.

It now appears a trip abroad may be next on the cards and the fighter assures his eyes won’t be diverted from his career despite the managerial move.

“For now, my no.1 focus is my own career but I believe both can work hand in hand. Keep your eyes open for more developments on this.”

Jason Quigley, who is rumoured to have fight news very soon, is another active fighter with his managerial licence, while McCrory’s manager Jamie Conlan made the move soon after hanging up his gloves.