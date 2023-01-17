McCormack takes domestic route despite big American fight offer

Graham McCormack [8(1)-2(1)]was offered the chance to live the American Dream but will jump straight back into all Irish action when he returns later this year.

The ‘G Train’ could have taken flight and landed in Boston around St Patrick’s Day. The former BUI Celtic middleweight champion was asked to trade leather on the same UFC Fight Pass card Callum Walsh appears on March 16 – but has instead decided to explore domestic options.

McCormack explained as much online, sparking suggestions the fighter, who lost his title Feargus Quinn in Belfast late last year, will finally face off with Waterford’s Craig McCarthy [8(2)-1(1)- 1].

“The main man Ian Gaughran has got some exciting things planned for me this coming year. We got offered a big fight in America against

a big name but it would be a struggle trying to get into USA. So we are fully focused on our next task, which all going well, will be another all Irish domestic clash. Ian has gone above and beyond for me since we teamed up. I’m looking forward to this last chapter of my boxing journey.”

The revelation and talk of an April show in Waterford, has re-ignited McCarthy talk. The Munster men were linked previously and there was genuine excitement surrounding a possible Irish title fight. Considering Quinn now holds the Celtic title and Irish title mandatory status it’s unlikely the green strap will be on the line. However, it’s still a fan-friendly ticket-selling fight of note.

Speaking last summer about a possible meeting the Shaun Kelly trained Limerick southpaw said:“We’ve been mentioned to fight each other for a while now, I’ve nothing against Craig, I know him and he’s a good bloke but it’s a massive fight. Limerick versus Waterford, an all-Munster clash, we both sell tickets and have passionate support, so I’m excited as f**k.”