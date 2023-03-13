McComb wants Foley on Taylor Card

Sean McComb [15(5)-1] has suggested a fight between himself and Darragh Foley [22(10)-4(0)-1]would fit nicely on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron’s historic undisputed world title fight.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was keen to let Eddie Hearn know he was open to fighting any of his Matchroom names on the undercard of the Irish Icon’s homecoming once the 3Arena fight night was confirmed.

McComb, who was first to mention a possible fight between Anthony Cacace and Michael Magnesi last year, was trying to match make and with a more specific suggestion after Darragh Foley’s victory in Liverpool on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old would like to fight ‘Super’ at Dublin Docklands on May 20.

Considering Foley has forged a successful career for himself Down Under and McComb is Belfast based, they are not two that were mentioned together previously. However, it’s a pairing that got a positive reaction once mentioned.

The Aussie-based Dub is also now firmly in the Taylor undercard frame after upsetting Robbie Davies Jr live on DAZN last weekend.

Hearn might look to gain some Matchroom revenge and put the 34-year-old in with one of his stable, but a McComb fight would more than intrigue. Not only has it the potential to catch fire in the ring but the build-up between the two characters would no doubt entertain.

Holy Trinity graduate McComb has yet to fight this year but won the WBO lightweight weight European title last time out.

Irish-boxing.com understands Foley’s managerial stablemate Dennis Hogan will defend his IBO light-middleweight title against JJ Metcalfe on the May 20 bill, while Gary Cully is set for a big fight, Thomas Carty seems a cert to appear, Caoimhin Agyarko may miss out through injury and there is talk of Terri Harper and Cecilia Braekhus.