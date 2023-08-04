McComb beats Moya with entertaining win on points
Sean McComb retained his WBO European light-welterweight title with a highly impressive performance and win against Alejandro Moya. The relentless pressure punching, blistering speed and quality footwork from the Belfast fighter was the difference, although his Spanish opponent also showed his class. Moya caused McComb lots of problems in what was a very competitive and entertaining fight from the outset with each round very close despite the 97-93,97-93, 99-92 cards. There was little between McComb and Moya but the local hero was a little more efficient and classier at vital moments and he deserved to win. McComb started the brighter and connected with far more jabs, uppercuts and body shots to leave his opponent under early pressure as he edged the opening two rounds. However, Moya unleashed some powerful right hand counter punches and looked dangerous when he had an opportunity to land some neat shots of his own. The third round was a lot tighter initially with Moya taking the centre of the ring as both fighters enjoyed some success, before McComb unleashed an eye-catching combination to reassert his superiority. McComb landed far more shots than Moya in round four, however, the latter pushed up on the home fighter and he began to find the target more frequently. There was a flurry of punches from McComb which brought cheers from the raucous crowd before Moya responded with a big left hand hook. In the fifth round, McComb found his range and the target with a lovely combination of punches to the head to leave his opponent red-faced. The crowd rose to cheer the Belfast southpaw in round six as he caught Moya with a huge number of punches during an explosive burst. Both fighters seemed to catch their breath in round seven, before McComb landed some excellent combination punches in round eight. The ninth round was spectacular with Moya enjoying some notable success and hurting McComb although the home fighter displayed some good footwork to keep out of trouble. However, the Irishman also often had the final say in exchanges. The tenth round was another interesting one with McComb landing an impressive shot and showing some slick movement to avoid any counter-punches. McComb stated at the end he was on ‘top of the world’ as he celebrated the unanimous points win.