‘Maybe’ – World champion Andrade won’t rule out Jason Quigley defence

It wasn’t a yes but it wasn’t a no either, as Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] responded to Jason Quigley’s recent call out.

The Donegal favourite called for a clash with the WBO middleweight world champion directly after he defeated Shane Mosley Jr on the undercard of Devin Haney’s victory over Jorge Linares live on DAZN in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Speaking in the ring 30-year-old Quigley[19(14)-1(1)] said: “Boo Boo Andrade, now that you’re the champ, you’re always crying that you don’t have people to fight you. I’m not saying that I’m going to kick your ass. I’ll get in there and put on one hell of a fight with you. I’ve got a belt, you’ve got the main one, give me a crack at that title.”

When asked about the call out and whether or not it was a fight he would consider the 160lbs world champion told Irish-boxing.com it may be an option if he doesn’t get the names he is chasing.

“Maybe.. if i don’t have a better option,” was Andrade’s simple response.

The American, who defeated Quigley’s former amateur rival Luke Keeler, has been very vocal about wanting to be part of a mega-fight of late. ‘Boo Boo’ has called out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin but neither fight seems in the pipeline.

Indeed, he gatecrashed Canelo’s post-fight Billy Joe Saunders press conference to call for the fight before being removed, speaking on that he said: “I gave him respect – ‘Canelo, good job, now when can we make it happen?’ He’s a coward, a coward. That’s some coward sh!t. You can’t give people the opportunity to fight, about money or not about money. Give people the opportunity to make a name for themselves but I can’t do that, that’s cowardly,”

While waiting for those monster names and massive pay days, the Olympian has fought the likes of Keeler and Liam Williams, which would suggest Quigley could be within a shot of a tilt, particularly considering he performed on a Matchroom show and DAZN broadcast card over the weekend.