‘Maybe?’ – Carl Frampton reveals Wayne McCullough exhibition offer

Carl Frampton admits he was offered the chance to fight fellow Irish fight legend Wayne McCullough in an exhibition bout – and, despite expressing initial reservations, isn’t ruling out the idea completely.

‘The Jackal’ called time on one of the greatest ever Irish boxing careers when he fell short in a historic three-weight world champion bid, losing to Jermal Herring in 2021 and has since moved into punditry with BT Sport.

He previously admitted he considered a return but elected against it, understanding his time has passed. The Belfast star also previously said he had no thirst to do an exhibition – but this week admitted he could be open to a Ricky Hatton v Marco Antonio Barrera-style showpiece.

Speaking to William Hill’s Stripped Podcast, Frampton said: “Who would I fight? I don’t really know.

“If you gave me long enough I could probably give you a good name.

“I haven’t really told anyone this. You have Ricky Hatton and Barrera doing these exhibition fights.

“I have been approached by a former fighter to do one of these fights, Wayne McCullough.

“Wayne is a former World champion, is older than me, who is from Belfast, lives in Las Vegas now. He is a friend of mine.

“He has talked about having an exhibition fight with me. At the start, I thought it isn’t my cup of tea, but maybe. Who knows?”

Former WBC super bantamweight world champion McCullough fought into his 40s and has always been vocal about his willingness to step through the ropes again. No doubt he’d rejoice in an exhibition.

Any match between the retired pair would draw criticism but a ‘legends’ clash between two of Belfast and Ireland’s most decorated and popular fighters would also draw massive interest.