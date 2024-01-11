May Day – Potential Katie Taylor Croke Park date emerges

The May bank holiday weekend celebrations could be extra special this year.

Irish-boxing.com understands that Matchroom are targeting the first weekend in May for a massive undisputed light welterweight title fight between rivals Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

Eddie Hearn this week revealed ‘positive talks’ have taken place with the GAA with regard to bringing a Taylor headlined card to the famous stadium that is Croke Park.

Irish-boxing.com understands May 4 is the date being discussed for what would be one of Irish sports biggest ever events.

It has to be noted a May 4 fight night, indeed any Croke Park fight night remains a long way off. Talks have just begun and Matchroom and the GAA have all the issues they went public with previously still to iron out. However, early May is the desired time frame for the first Jones Road clash since Muhammad Ali beat Al Blue Lewis in July of 1972.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor Ring Walk

Irish-boxing.com also understands that Matchroom have had backup plan talks with the Aviva Stadium and the date being discussed for a fight there is later in the summer.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Eddie Hearn said: “We’ve been in conversations with Croke [Park],” Hearn told Helwani. “They’re moving in the right direction. I think that’s a good thing to say without getting too excited.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins. seen with Eddie Hearn

The promoter, who brings a Lewis Crocker-topped show to Belfast later this month, says he will now open talks with Chantelle Cameron re a trilogy but hinted Serrano could be a back up plan.

“We’re going to speak to Chantelle Cameron’s team. Obviously, Amanda Serrano fights March 2nd on DAZN. Chantelle Cameron is the fight I think that Katie would like. It’s the fight that the fans would like. 1-1 — two tremendous fights.