May 20 – 3Arena- Date and Venue for Katie Taylor homecoming

Katie Taylor‘s homecoming will take place in 3Arena on May 20.

The Irish Icon was linked to a massive Croke Park fight night and the Irish fight fraternity were excited about the possibility of celebrating one of the country’s greatest-ever sportspersons at a huge Jones Road event.

However, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the cost of bringing what would have been a historic event to GAAHQ proved too much and forced them to search for an alternative venue.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Hearn said “The cost of hire and everything involved in the event is three times hire nearly than staging it in Wembley Stadium.

“Ultimately Katie Taylor has financial demands for this fight and so does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that. We’re so far out on that possibility on the cost of running that show and we’re out of time on delivering that date to the broadcaster,” he added before reassuring Taylor will still fight in Dublin on May 20.

“Now we’ll be in a big arena in Dublin and then hopefully in September we revisit Croke Park.”

London, UK: Katie Taylor v Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles 29 October 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

“It’s frustrating but I promised Katie Taylor she’d be in Ireland for the next fight and it would be the most sensational atmosphere wherever she is.

“Sooner or later you have to make a decision and make a move and the move is we have to go May 20th and unless we go now it’s going to be another moment that we miss a fight for Katie in Ireland and I’m not prepared to do it anymore.”

Once the issue of cost surrounding Croke Park was raised the Aviva and the RDS were put forward as possible venues for the undisputed lightweight champion’s first fight in Ireland.

However, in recent days the 3Arena has been mentioned more and more, and Irish-boxing.com understands it will be officially confirmed as the venue at a press conference in New York on Monday.

Respected Irish journalist Sean McGoldrick has also reported Taylor will fight at the venue once known as The Point this summer and Hearn has gone as far as to say the 3Arena is the front-runner.

Amanda Serrano has signed to rematch the Irish Icon and will provide May 20 opposition if she beats Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday night.

There will be disappointment thatthe fight will play out in front of 8000 plus rather 80,000 plus – but Taylor will be welcomed home nonetheless.