Matty Boreland says he’s agreed to fight Gerard Hughes for Celtic Title

Conlan Boxing are looking to make another mouthwatering super bantamweight title fight for the November 3 card.

Jamie and Michael Conlan promoted a Fight of the Year Contender between Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr at 126lbs in the Ulster Hall earlier this year.

The Belfast rivals look set to rematch for the Irish title on the proposed November 3 SSE Arena bill and Conlan Boxing are hoping to have another title fight at the weight on the card.

Matty Boreland revealed both he and Gerard Hughes have been offered the chance to fight for the BUI Celtic title live on DAZN later in the year.

“I’ve been offered to fight Gerard Hughes on the card,” he told Boxing Tickets NI.

“I took it in a heartbeat. They said it’s for the Celtic Title over eight rounds. The ball is in his court. I haven’t heard anything more, whether he wants it or not I don’t know. You know me I’m all for it.”

If it does come off it will prove another string in the super bantamweight division’s bow. The weight class has produced entertaining domestic fights over the last 12 months and has the potential to provide plenty of title action.

If Hughes-Boreland does come off it will be Coleraine favourite Boreland’s first taste of all Irish action, while Hughes has fought Farrell previously.