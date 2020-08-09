Matthew Tinker to fight on behind-closed-doors U.S. card







Limerick light heavyweight Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] will look to resume his rapid start to pro life this weekend.

The former National Elite finalist has turned pro on in New York and will fight for the third time on Saturday evening.

Tinker scored two first-round knockout wins late last year and was due to fight on the big Mick Conlan St Patrick’s Day card before the COVID crisis intervened.

The former St Francis’s amateur has been confirmed for a busy behind-closed-doors card in New Hampshire on Saturday and will face Stephen Stengel over four rounds.

The all-day card in Windham is promoted by Nick DiSalvo’s Boston Boxing Promotions and features 10 fights – with Tinker due to be in the ring early on what will be a webstreamed show.

35-year-old Stengel will be making his pro boxing debut but has an extensive background in mixed martial arts where he has compiled a 4-15 record.

The show on Saturday will be streamed HERE from 7:00pm (Irish time) onwards.

Tinker’s outing is the latest addition to the busiest post-Lockdown week for Irish boxing yet.

Jono Carroll, Sean McComb, and Pierce O’Leary are all in action on Wednesday in Wakefield before Eric Donovan takes part in Matchroom Fight Camp on Friday and Mick Conlan and Carl Frampton box Saturday in London.