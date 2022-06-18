Matthew Tinker Suffers Shock First Round Stoppage Defeat

Matthew Tinker suffered shock and dramatic stoppage defeat in America on Friday night.

Tinker was stopped in the first round of what was meant to be a routine keep busy bout and as his career path got a little muddy in Clearwater.

The former St Francis amateur started well and was, as expected, dominating. Indeed so in control was the southpaw that an early stoppage in his favour looked on the cards, particularly when he dropped opponent Turner Williams in the last minute of the opening session.

Tinker sent the American to the canvas with a body shot so brutal that it looked as if he wouldn’t recover, but he struggled to his feet and just about beat the count.

Smelling blood the National Elite Championship finalist rushed in for the kill but Williams turned from wounded prey to deadly hunter in a matter of seconds.

The 31-year-old who weighed in five pounds heavier than Tinker landed a combo clean to send the Scarborough fighter crashing to the canvas.

Tinker rose to unsteady legs prompting the referee to wave the fight off.

It’s the worst possible ending to a frustrating few weeks for Tinker and while he won’t find any comfort at this present moment in time, he may take solace in the fact he was just caught with a good shot as he threw caution to the wind looking for an early finish.

Williams didn’t outclass him or outfight him, it was just ‘a one shot can change a fight’ moment.

The reverse sees Tinker drop to 8-1 while Willams now has a record of 4-12 with three knockouts to his name.